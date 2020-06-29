UAE weather: UAE residents can expect cloudy conditions with a chance of rainfall on Monday, June 29.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), an increase in cloud cover could lead to rainfall over some parts of the country.
It can get slightly sultry in the evening as humidity levels will be between 65 to 85 per cent. This could lead to some mist and fog formation tonight, and early Tuesday morning. If you’re heading out in the evening today, take precautions against sticky weather.
In general, your day is looking warm as temperatures will be between 42°C to 48°C across the emirates. Ajman and Umm Al Quwain have reports of hazy conditions.
Light to moderate winds will be blowing over internal parts of the country, at a speed of 18km/h to 28 km/h. In general seas are expected to be moderate.