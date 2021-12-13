Dubai: Heading out today? Expect light breezes and pleasant temperatures during your walk on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times over some areas, especially in Al Ain and Abu Dhabi. Low clouds are expected to appear in these areas.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 10°C.
Dubai is currently at 20 °C with hazy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to be high at night and on Tuesday morning, reaching up to 90 per cent. Fog and mist formation is also expected during those hours in internal and coastal areas in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility. Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.