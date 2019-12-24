Temperatures across the country saw a dip last week

Left to Right, Imtiaz Hussain, Ashfaq Nawaz and Mitha Khan have karak Tea consumers at Eat and Drik in Ras Al Kor. Dubai. Photo: Antonin Kélian Kallouche/Gulf News Image Credit:

Also in this package Humans of the UAE: Karak chai to beach days, this is what winter looks like

Dubai: It will be a pleasant day in the UAE on Tuesdat. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be mostly sunny and partly cloudy. Some low clouds will appear over islands and western coastal areas, NCM added. It will be cloudy in Abu Dhabi's coastal areas and islands.

Temperatures across the country saw a dip last week.

The maximum temperatures in the country will be 25-27°C in internal areas, 23-26 °C in coastal areas.

It will be cooler in mountainous areas with temperatures up to 12-16 °C.

The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday, December 23, was 27.6°C in Al Qlaa at 11:30am.

A light breeze is also expected throughout the day, at a speed of 15-25km/h going up to a maximum of 35km/h.

Relative humidity will be moderate to high, between 70-85 per cent.

Beachgoers can enjoy the day, the sea along the UAE's coastline will also be moderate. No warnings were issued.