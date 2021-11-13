It's the perfect weather for a picnic in the UAE today. The day will be clear to partly cloudy across the Emirates.
Today’s weather according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), fair to partly cloudy across the emirates.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 32 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 23 °C. The highest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 34.8 °C in Sweihan (Al Ain) at 15.15 UAE local time.
Humidity levels will increase by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times, causing blowing dust, with a speed reaching 35 Km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate, becoming rough at times by late night and Sunday morning in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman.