Dubai: The weather on Tuesday will be partly cloudy at times with a chance of rainfall in some areas. According to the National Center of Meteorology, clouds will be seen at times especially over some "Northern and Eastern areas".
The NCM usually monitors convective cloud formation over the country for cloud seeding.
The UAE is experiencing a gradual drop in temperatures.
The NCM said that the maximum temperature in the coastal parts of the country is expected to be between 31-35°C. In internal areas, temperature highs will be between 32-36°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Minimum temperatures in coastal areas including Dubai and Sharjah, will be between 22-27°C. Temperature lows in the internal parts of country will be between 17-22°C, and in the mountainous regions, temperature lows will be between 16-21°C.
Light to moderate winds are expected at times.
The sea will be rough becoming moderate by evening in Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea. This will cause light to moderate winds over the sea and in coastal areas.