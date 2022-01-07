Had to put your beach plans on halt last week due to unstable weather and rough seas? Here's some good news. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has said that both the sea conditions along UAE coastlines will be stable this week.
After two weeks of overcast skies and rainy weather, weather across the UAE is expected to be pleasant this week. According to the NCM, on Saturday and Sunday, the UAE will see clear to partly cloudy skies, with low clowds appearing over coastal areas at times.
A slight increase in temperatures is expected on Saturday. "Humidity will increase by night and Sunday early morning over some internal areas with a probability of mist formation," according to the NCM forecast.
Light to moderate breeze is expected daily, with a wind speed of 15 ‐ 25, reaching 35 km/hr.
Chance of fog from Monday
Get ready for foggy mornings. The NCM said that from Monday, increase in relative humidity will cause a chance of fog and mist.