UAE residents can expect mostly clear skies that will get partly cloudy at times.
In its daily weather forecast, the National Centre of Meteorology said that there is: “...a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with some rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 43 and 47°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 26 and 30°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 39-43°C, and 32-36°C in the mountainous regions.
Beware if you have dust allergies, a light warm breeze will carry dust across many parts of the country. The NCM added: “Light to moderate winds, will blow dust and sand with a speed of 18 – 28, reaching 40 km/hr.”
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, especially in the western parts of the country, and in coastal and internal areas. It will also result in fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 55-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be at 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.