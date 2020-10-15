Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with hazy conditions at times.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, with an increase in cloud formation by the afternoon westwards.
The conditions are also going to be hazy at times.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to high 30s on average.
Dubai is currently at 24 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.