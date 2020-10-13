Time to get your umbrellas out, it might rain in some parts of the UAE today.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern and northern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The NCM said that rain might affect parts of Abu Dhabi, Al Ain and Fujairah.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 36- 41°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 21-24°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 33-37°C, and 28-33°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 20 – 30km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr,” to cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
Humidity will be at 65-80 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The NCM also warned that the sea will be moderate, becoming rough at times in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.