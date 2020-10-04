Dubai: UAE residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies with a chance of fog formation at night.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking fair to partly cloudy at times, with convective clouds forming eastward by the afternoon, like in Fujairah.
As night approaches the relative humidity is expected to increase and foggy conditions are expected till early morning on Monday, especially over coastal and internal areas.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.
Dubai is currently at 28 °C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.