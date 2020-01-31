Increase in humidity may cause mist and fog to form at night

Dubai: UAE residents can expect partly cloudy skies with an increase in humidity on Friday, January 31.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates are looking partly cloudy, especially in northern and eastern areas.

The relative humidity is expected to increase as night approaches and early morning tomorrow, Saturday.

On average, the relative humidity is expected to be at 77 per cent.

Due to the humidity mist and fog are expected to form especially in internal and coastal regions so drivers are cautioned to take precautions on the road.

The temperatures are expected to be in the mid-20s on average.

Dubai is currently at 15 °C

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.