UAE residents can expect pleasant weather across the Emirates. It might rain in some areas.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology, the weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
There is a chance of rainfall in Fujairah and surrounding areas.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 40 and 44°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 25-29°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-42°C, and 32-36°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 18 – 30km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr,” to cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night, and Saturday morning, especially over coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 60-85 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.