The weather bureau has forecasted partly cloudy skies across the UAE

Dubai: It's the first day of the week and if you are planning your week ahead - partly cloudy skies are in store for UAE residents.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, UAE skies will be looking generally clear to partly cloudy, especially eastwards. These clouds may become convective with time.

While the temperatures are lowering, humidity levels remain high in the UAE. Humidity was especially high today morning in coastal areas.

The highest recorded temperature yesterday, October 26, was 40.2 °C over Abu Dhabi’s Hamim area.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

Similar weather conditions are expected for the rest of the week ahead.