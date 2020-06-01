The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average

Dubai: Dusty conditions with partly cloudy skies across the emirates expected today.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents can expect clear to partly cloudy skies.

Convective clouds that are associated with rainfall are expected to form in the eastern and southern areas of the country, such as Fujairah and Abu Dhabi.

The temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s on average.

Dubai is currently at 34 °C with partly cloudy skies.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.