Dubai: As temperatures are decreasing across the UAE, the weather will be perfect if you are heading outdoors. According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), UAE residents will see mostly partly cloudy skies across the country. Also, the eastern coastal areas of the country are expected to see light rain.
The NCM, in its daily forecast said: "Fair to partly cloudy over some areas especially Eastward may be convective by afternoon."
However, be careful if you have dust allergies and are heading outdoors, as the NCM warned: “Light to moderate winds at times, at a speed of 15– 25, reaching 40 km/hr, will cause blowing dust and sand.”
Temperatures across the country see a gradual decrease. The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 32-36°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 16-21°C.
In coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 31-35°C, and 22-27°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be high at 60-80 per cent in the coastal areas, whereas, in the mountainous regions, it is expected to be 45-65 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.