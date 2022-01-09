Dubai: UAE residents are expected to end their weekend with pleasant weather as cool temperatures and breezes prevail across the country on Sunday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy, especially in coastal areas.
On average temperatures are expected to be in low 20s with minimum temperatures dropping to 6°C.
Dubai is currently at 18°C with partly cloudy skies.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Monday morning over some coastal and internal areas, such as Al Ain, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. The humidity is expected to cause fog formation.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.