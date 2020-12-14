UAE residents can expect pleasant weather, and partly cloudy skies across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over the islands and some Western areas.
It is going to be humid by night and Tuesday morning over some internal Western areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
The sea is predicted to be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 26 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 19 °C.