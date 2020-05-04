The relative humidity is expected to increase at night

A view at Dubai Design District during a cloudy day. Image Credit: Ahmed Ramzann/ Gulf News

Dubai: It’s expected to be a cloudy day with an increase in humidity at night for UAE residents today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the emirates will be looking partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over Eastern and Southern regions with a chance of rainfall during the afternoon.

The relative humidity is expected to increase by night and early morning on Tuesday over coastal regions.

The temperature is expected to hit 40 °C in some regions.

It is 17°C in Jebel Jais this morning. Dubai is currently at 28°C with partly cloudy skies.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18 – 28 km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The wind is expected to cause dust and sand to blow.