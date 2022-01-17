After rain hit several parts of the UAE on Sunday, more rainfall is expected across the country today. The weather bureau has reported heavy rain with lightning and thunder over Al Khaznah and Al Fouah, Al Ain and light rain over Hilli while moderate rain over Abu Dhabi - Al Ain road.
According to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), UAE will see overcast skies, heavy to moderate rainfall, lightning and thunder. It will be dusty and partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over some Northern, Eastern areas and over the sea with a chance of rainfall over long interval of time. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to slippery roads during the rain.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 22 and 27 °C. And, the lowest will be between 9 and 14 °C. The lowest temperature recorded over the country yesterday was 7.1 °C in Jebel Jais (Ras Al Khaimah) at 3.15am UAE local time.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds, freshening at times, especially with clouds causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea will be rough in the Arabian Gulf and moderate to rough in Oman Sea.