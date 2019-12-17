It's raining in Fujairah and other parts of the UAE

File picture: Rain in Fujairah and Kalba in the early hours of Saturday. Image Credit: Gulf News

The UAE will have overcast skies and rainfall in many areas today. According to the National Center of Meteorology, there will be: "Partly cloudy to cloudy over scattered areas with intermittent rainfall especially over islands, Eastern and Northern areas and some coastal areas." Jais mountains, Ras Al Khaimah, Fujairah, Al Dhaid and the coastal regions of Abu Dhabi will receive heavy rainfall and other parts of the Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman will receive light to moderate showers.

A video shared by @storm_ae showed rain in Fujairah

According to a weather alert on the NCM website: "Continuity of a chance of convective clouds formation accompanied with rainfall with different intensities associated with fresh to strong winds causing rough sea in Arabian Gulf and blowing dust over land, that is until 8am."

Rainfall was also reported late last night in many places.

Winds reaching up to 40-45km/h during the day will also cause blowing dust and sand, residents are advised to be cautious.

Temperatures across the country will be cool and pleasant, reaching a maximum of 25-29 °C in internal areas, 23-26 °C in coastal areas. It will be cooler in mountainous areas, reaching up to 16-20 °C.