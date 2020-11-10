It’s a foggy morning in many parts of the UAE. The National Center of Meteorology has warned motorists to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads in some parts of Abu Dhabi, and Umm Al Quwain.
The weather bureau has warned: “Chance of fog formation and deteriorating horizontal visibility to lower levels and lacking at times over some internal and coastal areas, till 9am”, today.
Residents can also expect partly cloudy skies across the country. The NCM has predicted rainfall in Fujairah.
According to the NCM, today’s weather will be mostly clear and “partly cloudy with a chance of convective clouds formation over eastern areas by afternoon, which may be associated with rainfall.”
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 32 and 35°C, and the lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-18°C.
In the coastal areas, temperature highs will be between 30-33°C, and 27-31°C in the mountainous regions.
The NCM added that residents can expect, “light to moderate winds at the speed of 10 – 20km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr,” to cause dust and sand to blow across the country.
Relative humidity is expected to increase by night, and on Wednesday morning, especially over coastal areas, causing fog and mist formation.
Humidity will be at 70-90 per cent in the internal areas, whereas in the mountainous regions it is expected to be 40-60 per cent.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.