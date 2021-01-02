Dubai: If you are headed out today, carry your umbrella as light rain has been predicted in some parts of the UAE, especially in the western emirate of Abu Dhabi.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking partly cloudy to cloudy at times especially over western areas with a probability of low clouds forming and light showers.
This morning, residents of coastal areas in the west and internal regions woke up to foggy conditions and the NCM has issued a yellow alert for drivers due to poor visibility. Foggy conditions are expected to last till 9:30am.
The humidity is expected to increase again by night and Sunday morning over internal areas, with a probability of fog and mist formation, especially westwards.
The relative humidity is currently at 84 per cent across the UAE.
The temperatures are expected to be in the high 20s on average.
Dubai is currently at 18 °C with sunny skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air. Drivers have been warned to be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.