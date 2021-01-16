Dubai: As residents of some parts of the UAE woke up to foggy conditions this morning, a weather alert was issued for drivers due to hindered visibility on roads.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), today’s skies are looking clear in general and partly cloudy at times.
The humidity is expected to increase by night and Sunday morning, with a chance of fog and mist formation over some coastal areas, especially northwards like in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah.
The NCM has issued yellow and red alerts due to hindered visibility. The foggy conditions are expected to stay till 9:30am this morning.
The relative humidity is currently at 96 per cent across the UAE.
Pleasant temperatures are expected during daytime, getting colder at night over internal and mountainous areas.
The temperatures are expected to be in the mid to low 20s on average.
The lowest temperature recorded early morning today was 5.9 °C, in Al Jazeera BG, a small town in the western region of Abu Dhabi, at 6:15am.
Dubai is currently at 18 °C with hazy skies.
Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Conditions at the Arabian Gulf and the Oman Sea are expected to be relatively calm.