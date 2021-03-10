UAE residents can expect a bright sunny day across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times. It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal and coastal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly winds becoming fresh at times Northwesterly winds by afternoon, with a speed of 15 - 25 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate maybe rough at times by late night in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 29 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 31 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 18 °C.