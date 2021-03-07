It’s good to do some outdoor activities today as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy at times, with another slight drop in temperatures
It is going to be humid by night and Monday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas especially Eastward.
We can expect some fresh Northwesterly winds over the sea becoming moderate by afternoon, with a speed of 20 - 30 reaching 40 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be rough becoming moderate by late night in the Arabian Gulf and rough in Oman Sea with wave height reaching 4 to 7 feet.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 29 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.