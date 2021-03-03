UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair to partly cloudy and temperatures tend to be warm during daytime.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some coastal and internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times with a speed of 10 – 20 km/hr, reaching 30 km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 30 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 18 °C.