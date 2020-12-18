It’s finally weekend, and it’s a good time for family bonding. Why don't you go for picnic, enjoy the beach or desert safari outing since we have pleasant weather across the emirates today?
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy, especially Westward. It is going to be humid by night and Saturday morning, with a chance of fog and mist formation over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching 35 km/h.
The sea is predicted to be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 27 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 25 and 30 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 17 °C.