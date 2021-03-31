Going outdoors? Beware of foggy conditions in some areas of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah, and Fujairah.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology (NCM), will be fair in general and partly cloudy at times Eastward, with temperatures tend to increase.
It is humid by night and Thursday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas.
The NCM has issued red and yellow fog alerts in some parts of Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah and Fujairah. There is fog over Abu Dhabi – Al Ain Road, and Al Ain – Dubai Road, and Ibn Rashid, Al Bataeh, Mahafiz in Sharjah.
Motorists are advised to drive carefully, and slowly due to poor road visibility during foggy conditions.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds, with a speed of 10 - 15 reaching 30 Km/hr.
The sea is predicted to be moderate to slight in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 33 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 40 °C. And, the lowest will be between 15 and 20 °C.