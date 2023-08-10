Dubai: After heavey downpours in Sharjah Wednesday evening, UAE residents can expect more rains in some parts of the country today.
While it will be partly cloudy to sunny across the country, low rain-bearing clouds are expected to develop over the East coast by afternoon, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) said.
Cloudy weather and rainfall accompanied by lightning and thunder are expected to hit the UAE until Saturday, August 12, especially over eastern areas such as Fujairah and southern areas in parts of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain, according to a statement the NCM released earlier. However, maximum temperatures across the country continue to remain high.
Temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to reach 44 and 48°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 42 to 46°C in the coastal areas and islands and 35 to 39°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 25.4°C in Al Foah in Al Ain at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 48.6°C in Hamim in Al Dhafra region at 3pm.
Humidity will be high at 65-90 per cent in the coastal and islands whereas 60-85 per cent in the internal areas.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening and strong at times with clouds causing blowing dust and sand reducing the horizontal visibility. Winds in the Southeast to Northeast direction will be at a speed 15 – 25 reaching 45km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman sea.