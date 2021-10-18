Dubai: UAE residents are witnessing the return of the monster fog as winter arrives. The weather bureau issued alerts in parts of Abu Dhabi on Monday morning due to thick fog formation.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times. Foggy conditions have been reported in parts of Abu Dhabi, with visibility dropping to 1000 metres.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and early morning on Tuesday, going up to 90 per cent. The humidity is expected to cause fog and mist formation especially eastwards and northwards, such as in Fujairah, Sharjah and Ras Al Khaimah.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s on average with maximum temperatures hitting 38 °C ‐ 43 °C. The minimum temperatures are expected to drop to 21 °C.
Dubai is currently at 26 °C with sunny skies.
The sea is moderately calm, expected to get rough at night, especially westwards in Abu Dhabi.