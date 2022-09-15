Dubai: UAE residents in Ras Al khaimah and parts o Abu Dhabi woke up to a foggy morning. The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued fog alert today with a deterioration in horizontal visibility. It may drop even further at times over some coastal and internal areas up to 9am on Thursday, September 15.
The weather bureau has reported fog over Al Jazeera BG in Al Dhafra region, and Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Road towards Ras Al Khaimah this morning. Motorists are advised to drive carefully and slowly due to poor visibility on the roads caused by foggy conditions.
According to the NCM, it is going to be sunny in general and partly cloudy at times. It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some internal areas.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 44°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 28 to 34°C at the mountains.
Yesterday’s highest temperature was recorded at 46.6°C in Owtaid in Al Dhafra region at 2.30pm.
We can expect light to moderate winds, freshening at times causing blowing dust during daytime, in the Southeasterly to Northeasterly direction at a speed of 15 – 25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.