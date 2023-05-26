Dubai: Heading out today? Not only will it be a hot day in the UAE, but it will also be dusty in some parts of the country. According to the Met Office, light to moderate winds, during the daytime, will kick up dust and sand at times. If you suffer from dust allergies it's advisable to take precautions when stepping outside.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), it will be sunny to partly cloudy and clouds will appear southward.
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 41 and 46°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 37 to 42°C in the coastal areas and islands and 26 to 31°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 21.9°C in Al Foah, Al Ain at 5.15am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 46°C in Bada Dafas in Al Dhafra region at 12.45pm.
Winds in the Southwesterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed 10 – 25 reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be relatively calm to moderate at times in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.