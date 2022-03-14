Dubai: UAE residents can expect high humidity and mercury could hit the 40s on Monday.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking clear to partly cloudy at times over some areas.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 10 –20 km/h, reaching up to 30 km/h at times.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in low 30s with maximum temperatures going up to 40°C.
The relative humidity could reach up to 85 per cent. The humidity is expected to be the highest at night and on Tuesday morning over coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman.
Dubai is currently at 24°C with sunny skies.
The sea may get slightly rough, so be careful if you are making plans to go to the beach.