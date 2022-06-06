Dubai: The weather across the UAE will be hot and hazy today, according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM). However some areas in the eastern parts of the country will see low clouds at times.
According to the daily weather forecast by the weather bureau: "Hot and sunny in general, and hazy at times during daytime over some internal areas. Some low clouds will appear over the Eastern coast by Tuesday morning."
Temperature highs to hit 47°C
Maximum temperature in the country is expected to reach 47°C today, the NCM said. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 39 to 43°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 43 to 47°C, and 31 to 36°C in the mountainous regions.
Humidity will be hit highs of 70 to 85 per cent in internal and coastal regions.
Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times, the NCM added.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.