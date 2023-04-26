Dubai: The maximum temperature recorded in the UAE yesterday was 40.1°C. Official readings show that an increase in temperatures has been observed in the country this week.
According to the Met Office, temperatures highs are expected to be between 36 and 40°C, today.
Cloudy weather and rain
The Met Office added that while most parts of the country will habe sunny to partly cloudy weather, there is a chance of overcast skies and rainfall in the southern and eastern parts of the country, today.
Earlier today, the weather bureau reported moderate rain over Liwa, Mukherz, Umm Al Ashtan, in Al Dhafra region. Motorists are advised to drive carefully as roads will be slippery due to rainfall.
Temperatures
The maximum temperatures in the internal regions of the country are expected to be between 35 and 40°C. Temperatures will reach highs of 31 to 36°C in the coastal areas and islands and 22 to 27°C over the mountains.
Yesterday’s lowest temperature was recorded at 16.8°C in Jais Mountain in Ras Al Khaimah at 4.30am.
The highest temperature was recorded at 40.1°C in Hamim Al Dhafra region at 3.15pm.
Winds and sea
We can expect light to moderate winds and freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust. Winds in the Northeasterly to Northwesterly direction will be at a speed of 10 – 20 km/h, reaching up to 40 km/h at times.
The sea will be relatively calm in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman sea.