Dubai: You might want to dress accordingly as it’s going to be a warm and humid day with an increase in temperatures for UAE residents.
According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM), skies across the UAE are looking sunny to partly cloudy at times, especially over the coast and islands.
The relative humidity is expected to increase at night and on Thursday morning over some coastal areas such as Dubai, Sharjah and Ajman. The relative humidity could hit up to 80 per cent.
Temperatures are expected to increase. On average temperatures are expected to be in the high 30s with maximum temperatures hitting to 45°C.
Dubai is currently at 26°C with mostly sunny skies.
Winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 15 –25 km/h, reaching up to 35 km/h at times.
The winds are expected to blow dust and sand into the air, especially during the day, getting stronger with the cloud activity and reducing horizontal visibility.
Drivers should be careful on the road as the dust might hinder visibility. Those who suffer from allergies should also take precautions when going outside.
The sea at the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea is expected to be generally calm.