Dubai: While the temperatures have dropped slightly, the humidity and fog remains.

According to the National Center of Meteorology, the relative humidity will increase as night approaches and early morning on Thursday, especially in coastal and internal areas. It is predicted that this will cause fog and mist formation.

It is best to be extremely careful while driving in such conditions or avoid getting on the road until the fog clears up.

The relative humidity is expected to hit up to 85 per cent.

As for the rest of the day today, the skies will be generally clear to partly cloudy, especially in eastern and northern regions with a drop in temperatures.

Throughout the day, winds are expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 18-28km/h, reaching up to 38 km/h at times.

The maximum recorded temperatures are expected to range from 33- 37°C, whereas the minimum are expected to be between 25 – 28°C throughout the emirates.