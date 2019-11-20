Hazardous weather seen in the UAE, says the National Center of Meteorology

Light to moderate rainfall was reported on Wednesday in parts of Abu Dhabi and Dubai especially in Jebel Ali, on Shaikh Zayed Road towards Abu Dhabi, and in the Al Dhafra regions in the early morning hours. Image Credit: Screengrab

Dubai: It's raining all over the UAE! Moderate to heavy rainfall was reported in many parts of Sharjah, Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah.

In its daily forecast, the National Center of Meteorology stated: "Unstable weather will continue over the country, and weather will be cloudy in general with the presence of convective clouds over scattered areas, associated with rainfall of different intensities, with thunder and lightening at times and fall in temperatures."

The following videos from Masafi- Dibba region was shared on the @officialuaeweather Instagram:

Hazardous weather expected

Red, orange and yellow alerts are up for most of the country from the weather bureau today, Wednesday. Red means "take action" due to hazardous weather events of exceptional severity. The NCM also advised people against going to valleys and areas that can potentially get flooded.

Dust Alert

However, showers along with thunder and lightning are expected in the day. A dust alert was also issued between 5:00am to 10:00am in the country, warning of low visibility on roads.

On their website, the NCM also said: "Fresh to strong winds and causing blowing dust and sand with the reduction of horizontal visibility at times. Rough to very rough sea especially with clouds activity, and that is until 22:00 Wednesday."