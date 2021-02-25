It's raining in parts of Dubai, Fujairah and Ras Al Khaimah. Light showers were reoprted in Dubai's Al Barsha, Al Itthihad road, Sheikh Zayed Road and in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah. The National Center of Meteorology also recorded light showers in Abu Dhabi, earlier in the day.
An official from the NCM told Gulf News that cloud seeding operations was being done in the UAE over the past few days. "On Thursday, two flights were completed," the official said.
The official explained that a team was on standby for more operations, should rainbearing clouds be monitored over the country.
Explaining the current weather pattern, he added that it was due to an extension of a surface low pressure from the east and a high pressure from the west, accompanied with an extension of a weak upper air low pressure.
Earlier today, the NCM forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with rainfall over some areas especially over coastal and northern areas."
Humid by night and Friday morning with a probability of mist formation over some Eastern internal areas. Relative humidity is expected to hit 95 per cent today.
Moderate to fresh winds, and strong at times over the sea, will cause blowing dust over some exposed areas. And, windy conditions over the sea will also cause moderately rough sea.