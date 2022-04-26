Dubai: The weather across the UAE will continue to be hot today. However, some parts of the country might receive rainfall according to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM).
The NCM forecast: "Partly cloudy to cloudy at times with chance of rainy convective clouds formation Eastward by afternoon and may be associated with light rainfall Westward."
Mercury will hit close to 40-43°C in most areas. Temperature highs in coastal areas are expected to reach 35-40°C. In the internal areas, temperature highs will be between 38-43°C, and 27-32°C in the mountainous regions.
Light to moderate winds will cause dust to blow at times, the NCM added.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in Oman Sea.