Chance of fog: Relative humidity seen rising during the night and into Sunday morning

Dubai: It is sunny across the Emirates, so it is great for outdoor activities for the family today.

According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s fair and partly cloudy in general and it’s cold during night. The relative humidity will increase during late night and Sunday morning.

There’s a chance of fog formation causing poor visibility so motorists are advised to drive carefully.

Light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 16 – 26 km/hr, reaching 32 km/hr.

The Sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.

Current temperature in Dubai is 22 °C.