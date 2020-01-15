Hail seen in Jebel Jais in Ras Al Khaimah on Tuesday night. Jais is the UAE's tallest peak. Image Credit: Supplied

Dubai: UAE residents are enjoying the winter chill — it's literally snowing in Jebel Jais, where the temperature reached -1 °C in the early hours of Wednesday — even as the country sees intermittent rains which sometimes bring hail.

On Wednesday, weathermen expect more rain across the Emirates. Jebel Jais is the tallest mountain in the Emirates (height: 1,934 m).

The National Center of Meteorology (NCM) issued an orange alert for residents to be on the look-out for hazardous weather conditions in the UAE on January 15.

Dark clouds above Dubai on Wednesday morning. NCM confirmed that cloud seeding operations were on in the country until Wednesday morning. Photo taken on January 15, 2020. Image Credit: Jay Hilotin / Gulf News

Storm-like conditions with rumbles of thunder have been reported early morning on Wednesday as parts of Dubai, Sharjah, Ras Al Khaimah and Fujairah witnessed rainfall that started on Tuesday, January 14.

An NCM official also confirmed that cloud seeding operations were on in the country until Wednesday morning.

Seas are expected to be rough, and strong winds are expected to blow over some parts of the country. These winds might carry dust with them and might travel at a speed of 60km/h.

Unstable weather conditions can affect traffic on the roads and flight timings. If you’re traveling today, check your flight timings to avoid any delays.

Residents can expect cooler temperatures so we advise people to layer up and carry something warm.

Current temperatures across the UAE are between 12°C to 17°C.