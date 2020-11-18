Planning of going out? Always bring your umbrella and jacket as there is a chance of rainfall today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy, becoming cloudy over some northern areas and islands, maybe associated with light rain.
It is going to be humid by night and Thursday morning over some areas.
We can expect some moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times gradually by afternoon causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough by afternoon in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 30 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 29 and 33 °C. And, the lowest will be between 17 and 22 °C.