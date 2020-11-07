UAE residents can expect partly cloudy with a chance of light rainfall today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times over some areas especially Eastward and Southward, maybe associated with light rainfall.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 13 and 18 °C.