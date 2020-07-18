UAE residents can expect the temperature to slightly decrease over some areas.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be partly cloudy in general and hazy at times. There is a chance of some convective clouds formation Eastward and Southward by afternoon. Temperature tend to slightly decrease over some internal areas.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, causing blowing dust and sand, with a speed of 22 – 32 km/hr, reaching 42 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate becoming rough at times by night in the Arabian Gulf and slight to moderate in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 44 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 45 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 30 and 34 °C.