UAE residents will experience pleasant weather this weekend.
Today’s weather conditions, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy and some clouds will appear Eastward by afternoon.
It will be humid by night and Friday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal areas, especially Northward.
The NCM has issued a red alert in Al Ain and Al Maktoum airport due to fog formation. Motorists are advised to drive slowly and carefully due to poor visibility on the roads.
We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly to Southwesterly winds, freshening at times, with a speed of 18 – 30 km/hr, reaching 40 km/hr.
The sea will be moderate to rough in the Arabian Gulf and Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 40 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 44 and 48 °C. And, the lowest will be between 25 and 29 °C.