UAE residents can expect a pleasant weather across the emirates.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair to partly cloudy at times.
It is going to be humid by night and Sunday morning with a chance of fog or mist formation over some coastal and internal areas especially Westward.
We can expect some light to moderate Northeasterly to Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
The sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 34 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 33 and 36 °C. And, the lowest will be between 14 and 19 °C.