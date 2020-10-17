It’s a good time for UAE residents to have some outdoor activities with family and friends as we have a pleasant weather across the emirates today.
Today’s weather condition, according to the National Centre of Meteorology, will be fair in general to partly cloudy at times Eastward.
We can expect some light to moderate Southeasterly to Northeasterly winds, freshening at times during daytime causing blowing dust with a speed of 15 – 25 km/hr, reaching 35 km/hr.
You can have a smooth sailing as the sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and in Oman Sea.
Current temperature in Dubai is 36 °C.
The maximum temperature in the country is expected to be between 39 and 39 °C. And, the lowest will be between 19 and 24 °C.