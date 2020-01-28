The sea will be rough in the morning, but will become moderate by noontime

Dubai Image Credit: Istock

Dubai: According to the National Centre of Meteorology, it’s partly cloudy and low clouds will increase over some coastal and northern areas.

The temperatures will tend to increase slightly, the relative humidity will increase at night and on Wednesday morning. Fog formation is forecast over some coastal areas especially western areas.

We can expect some light to moderate Northwesterly winds, freshening at times during daytime, with a speed of 18 – 28 km/hr, reaching 38 km/hr.

The Sea will be rough in the morning, becoming moderate gradually by noontime in the Arabian Gulf and moderate in Oman Sea.

The current temperature in Dubai is 24 °C.