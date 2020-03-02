An increase in humidity is also expected to cause fog in some areas on Tuesday

Dubai Image Credit: Clint Egbert

Dubai: It is going to be a humid night tonight for UAE residents, especially in internal and coastal areas.

According to the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) relative humidity is expected to increase Monday night.

Due to the humidity, mist and fog formation is expected in the evening and early morning Tuesday, especially over coastal areas in the north such as Ras Al Khaimah.

As for the rest of the day, the skies across the emirates are expected to be clear to partly cloudy and slightly dusty.

The temperatures are expected to be in the low 30s on average.

Dubai is currently at 18 °C.

Winds are also expected to repeatedly blow, at a speed of 20 – 30 km/h, reaching up to 45 km/h at times.